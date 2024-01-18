98-unit rental development proposed in Cary at higher density than village standard

Sterling Hall's development in Mundelein is similar to the community developers propose in Cary. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

Developers are looking to create a 98-unit multi-family rental community in Cary at the northwest corner of Industrial Drive and Reuben Lane.

Eight two-story buildings and a clubhouse about 3,500 square feet with outdoor amenities would be built on the 4.5-acre site.

Developer Sterling Hall requested the village board waive a number of requirements from the application, including a traffic study, a market study, a drainage plan and open house.

Other variations include 10 less parking spaces than normally required and an increased density from nine units per acre to 22 units per acre.

The Cary Village Board unanimously approved the initial requests on Tuesday. Developers’ next steps are to submit a preliminary development plan and seek approval from the board of zoning, planning and appeals.

The village supports developers’ drainage plan waiver request, since the site would be a part of the Kaper Commercial Subdivision, and storm water detention is already provided from a basin nearby, Cary Director of Community Development Brian Simmons said.

Village staff also agree a traffic study isn’t necessary because the existing roadways are designed to accommodate future growth, according to village documents.

Of the 98 units, 42 would be one bedroom, another 42 would be two bedrooms and 14 would be two bedrooms with a den. Garage, surface lot and guest parking spots would total 210 spots, according to the proposed plan.

“The density and the parking are the two biggest things that I want to try to get some sense of comfort before I take this to the next level,” Sterling Hall President Kevin Micheli said.

The apartments would be market-rate, Micheli said. Developers plan to rent out one-bedrooms for about $1,500 to $1,700 per month, with two-bedroom units going for about $1,800 to $2,500.

“Our biggest demand has been those smaller apartments because they hit that market-rate affordability,” Micheli said.

Exact amenities are being planned out, but a pergola and a fire pit are outdoor items Micheli envisions to be at the site. So far, developers do not plan for an outdoor swimming pool at the property.

Trustees had positive feedback for the project, but some had concerns on the density variance request, which is more than double Cary’s standard, and the large parking lot. More green space and possibly looking into a one-story rendering were requests made by Trustee Rick Dudek.

“It looks like a sea of parking,” Dudek said. “It needs more color.”

The project also would also require a rezoning request from the existing B-3 Fringe Business District to R-3 Multi-Family Residential Planned Unit Development, according to village documents.

Cary’s comprehensive plan designates the vacant plot of land, which neighbors the village hall, for industrial or business uses that would “contribute to the economic health of Cary,” according to village documents.

Sterling Hall created a similar community in Mundelein. The company plans on using the same appliances and finishes as the Mundelein location.

“To be perfectly frank, I am not afraid of the density,” Mayor Mark Kownick said. “I think it’s a good transitional piece between the industrial municipal center to more housing and parks.”