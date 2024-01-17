Crystal Lake council passes ordinance to discourage surprise migrant bus drop-offs

Crystal Lake has joined McHenry and Woodstock in enacting ordinances that fine buses for dropping off migrants in town unexpectedly.

The Crystal Lake City Council unanimously approved the ordinance late Tuesday without discussion.

Mayor Haig Haleblian had signed an executive order to the same effect on Dec. 28. That was ratified by the council and put into effect immediately.

McHenry and Woodstock passed similar ordinances last month in response to “no notice buses” dropping off migrants who had crossed the southern US. border in Fox River Grove and Woodstock. The passengers were placed on trains to Chicago.

Both Woodstock’s and McHenry’s ordinances call for $10,000 fines and impoundment of the vehicle.

Crystal Lake passed its ordinance for the health, safety and welfare of its residents and asylum seekers, according to city documents. Violators could be fined between $500 and $750 per violation, according to city documents.

The ordinance requires charter buses to complete a license application, which has a $350 fee and must be completed seven business days before a scheduled arrival. Other fees include a $1,000 license fee and a $1,000 passenger bus tax.

The ordinance also includes weather restrictions that prohibit drop-offs if the temperature is above 90 degrees or below 25 degrees. Riders under 18 would need written consent by a parent or guardian. The proposed ordinance also set boundaries of designated drop-off locations and hours for buses with valid licenses.

Other Chicago suburbs have placed similar laws on their books since buses from the border began dropping off passengers outside of Chicago city limits.

The city of Chicago has urged neighboring towns to help and ease the burden of welcoming migrants; more than 30,000 have arrived in Chicago from the southern border since August 2022.

“Now is the time to build a system of care beyond Chicago as shelter capacity has reached its maximum within city limits,” according to the release.

The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus had been scheduled to meet Tuesday in Chicago to discuss bus ordinances and regional coordination on the migrant crisis, but that was postponed because of the extreme cold weather.