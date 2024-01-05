Woman charged in connection with death of Richmond Township boy: police

A woman was charged Thursday in connection with the death investigation of a boy who was found unresponsive Wednesday in Richmond Township, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Cara Ullrich, 45, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felonies, and two counts of endangering the health or life of a child, Class A misdemeanors, according to the sheriff’s release and McHenry County court records.

Ullrich was identified in the news release as a Round Lake Beach resident, but court records list her address in the 9600 block of Hillandale Road near Richmond, the same block where authorities said the boy was found unresponsive Wednesday. He has not been identified, and his connection to Ullrich was not clear.

Ullrich is accused of possessing less than 200 grams of fentanyl and less than 15 grams of cocaine on Wednesday, the same day she is accused of endangering two boys, ages 14 and 13, according to the criminal complaint in the courthouse.

Authorities allege in the complaint that Ullrich “knowingly caused or permitted” the two teenagers “to be placed in circumstances that endanger [their] life or health in that said defendant knowingly brought a substance containing fentanyl” into the Hillandale Road residence while the boys were present.

The news release said that Ullrich was arrested on outstanding warrants as well as the new charges “as a result of the ongoing investigation” of the 14-year-old’s death but did not say how Ullrich and the boy were connected.

At 10:50 a.m., Wednesday the sheriff’s office responded to the 9600 block of Hillandale Road in unincorporated Richmond to a call for an assist to Richmond Township Fire Protection District for someone experiencing “difficulty breathing,” according to a news release from the fire district.

The boy was later pronounced deceased at Northwestern McHenry Hospital, the fire district said.

Separately, the principal of Richmond-Burton Community High School sent out an email to parents Wednesday informing them of a death of one of their students. The student was not identified in the email by name, age or grade level.

“This news has undoubtedly left a heavy heart in our community and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” Principal Mike Baird wrote in the email. “We understand that this is a challenging time for everyone.”

The email also said the school will be providing support services to students to cope with the death.

Northwest Herald reporter Janelle Walker contributed.