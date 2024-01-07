McHenry County posts info about upcoming sales tax referendum to fund mental health services

The sales line on a receipt on Thursday, Nov. 30. 2023, at Kitchen Outfitters in Crystal Lake. Residents in McHenry County could see a sales tax increase if a March referendum that seeks to change the Mental Health Board's funding structure is approved. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Those seeking to learn more about the upcoming McHenry County Mental Health Board sales tax referendum now can visit a Frequently Asked Questions page online.

County officials in a news release sent Thursday said the FAQ page does not take a side on the referendum or tell people how to vote but merely provides information.

The referendum seeks to replace property taxes as the Mental Health Board’s funding source with a sales tax.

The McHenry County Board voted last month to place the question on the March 19 primary ballot.

This year’s Mental Health Board property tax levy is almost $11 million. How much to fund the Mental Health Board was a subject of debate during the county’s budget process, with agencies that receive financial support from the organization asking for additional assistance.

The proposed 0.25% sales tax would be added to the existing state sales tax and, in some McHenry County communities, local sales tax.

The FAQ page addresses questions such as when, if approved, the tax would take effect, which would be July 1. However, the property tax levy would remain in effect until Nov. 30.

According to the FAQ page, Winnebago County funds its mental health board through a sales tax as well.

Those who want to vote on the referendum can sign up for a mail-in ballot online. Early voting in the March 19 primary begins Feb. 8.

The FAQs can be found on the county’s website.