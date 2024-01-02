Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital’s first baby of 2024

Theodore, center, joins sister Annabelle, left, and parents Heather and John Barnes as the first baby born at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital on Monday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo Provided by Barnes Family)

Heather Barnes started having what hospital staff called practice contractions early Sunday morning.

By 11 p.m., the Crystal Lake mom was ready for her second child to be born. She and husband John Barnes checked her into Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

The hospital was mostly empty and they were told that their son likely would be the first born at the hospital in 2024, Heather Barnes said.

“To be honest, I was hoping he would come before New Year’s, but he wasn’t ready,” Heather Barnes said. “I couldn’t handle it anymore, I needed to be done.”

The practice contractions felt pretty real, she said.

It was 11:35 a.m. Monday before Theodore Barnes entered the world at 21-inches long, weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Heather was on the phone with a reporter when big sister Annabelle, 4, first got to see her new baby brother.

“How do you feel about being a big sister?” Heather Barnes asked Annabelle.

“Not good. I am scared,” she said.

Then a smile lit up her face as she met her little brother for the first time, her mom reported.

Everyone is doing well, John Barnes said. “It is exciting to add another one to the family. He is healthy, no issues or complications, and Heather is doing great. I couldn’t ask for more.”

As the 2024 New Year’s Baby, the Barnes’ received a basket of Northwestern Medicine swag.