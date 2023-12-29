Woodstock food trucks get new rules on where, how they operate

Customers line up for the Que Pasta food truck during the second weekly Parking Lot Party managed by Steel Heart Events and hosted in the parking lot of Flores Banquets on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Woodstock. Food trucks in Woodstock will have new rules to abide by following a council vote Dec. 19, 2023. (Matthew Apgar)

Food trucks in Woodstock will now need a license from the city to be allowed to operate on public property or within 100 feet of a business selling prepared food.

That is one change the Woodstock City Council approved in December to try to regulate food trucks. City documents indicate an exception to the food truck rules includes city events like the farmer’s market.

The city’s new food truck definition also includes, according to city documents, “vehicles and tents, tables, food carts and other material used for such temporary food and drink service.”

Mayor Mike Turner said the city is trying to strike a balance between brick-and-mortar restaurants and food trucks.

The food truck change comes as the city seeks to clean up its ordinances as part of its transition to the OpenGov software system, which will automate many city services like liquor license applications.