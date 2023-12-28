Lake in the Hills man accused of choking woman violates conditions of release hours later: authorities

The pretrial release of a Lake in the Hills man accused of choking a woman was revoked Wednesday after he violating conditions by going back to the alleged victim’s home “immediately,” according to court records.

Josey Tippett, 33, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, as well as misdemeanor domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, according to the complaint filed in McHenry County court.

A Class 2 felony carries a prison term of three to seven years in prison but also is probational.

According to court records, at 10:50 p.m. on Friday, police say Tippett grabbed hold of the alleged victim from behind and pushed her to the ground and placed his hands around her neck, restricting airflow and causing bruising around her neck, red marks on her ears and abrasions to her chest as well as petechiae in her eyes, a condition caused by hemorrhaging.

He appeared before a judge on Saturday and was allowed pretrial release with conditions. Those conditions included having no contact with the alleged victim or to come within three miles of her home.

However, Tippett is accused of violating the conditions by “immediately” returning to and entering the home of the alleged victim at about 1 p.m. Saturday, “within hours of being released” despite also wearing a GPS tracking system, according to the order revoking pretrial release.

He was found at the residence by a worker from the Department of Child and Family Services at 1:55 p.m. Saturday, according to the court document.

The violation resulted in a new Class A misdemeanor charge of violating pretrial release.

The order further states the alleged victim has obtained an order of protection against Tippett “because she is afraid he will kill her.”

Judge Tiffany Davis also noted in her order revoking Tippett’s pretrial release that he said “he had nowhere else to go.”

He was observed on a Ring doorbell camera and by a witness at the home, Davis said.

Tippett is being represented by an assistant public defender, who could not be reached for comment, and is due back in court Jan. 23 to set a date for preliminary hearing.