Rush Truck Centers proposes Huntley expansion

A "Welcome to Huntley" sign is seen on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Huntley. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Rush Truck Centers in Huntley is seeking a larger home.

The Huntley Village Board heard the truck center’s plans last week to buy 11.5 acres south of its current property at 11816 Route 47, just north of Kreutzer Road.

An additional 2.5 acres between the Kishwaukee River and Kreutzer Road are not part of the proposal, according to Huntley documents.

The truck center is proposing an estimated 55,000-square-foot truck sale and service center. Plans also call for a new right-in/right-out off Route 47, about 500 feet north of the intersection with Kreutzer Road.

According to village documents, Rush Truck Centers has 75 employees and could hire 25 more employees in the coming years.

A U-shaped building on the property would be demolished if the proposal is approved, and parking would be put in where that building stands, according to plans.

A 21,000-square-foot building currently behind the U-shaped building would remain. It would be used for paint booths and parts storage, according to village documents.

If completed, the property also would have more than 400 parking spots, the majority of which would be for vehicles waiting for service.

The south and north elevations of the building would have service bay drop-offs, with 15 on the south and 14 on the north, according to village documents.

The plans also call for nine wall signs on the new building facing Route 47, which is eight more than the village allows.

The mayor and Village Board had some questions about the project but generally expressed support for it.

“I’m glad you’re doing something with that corner. That’s a primary corner for Huntley,” Trustee Ronda Goldman said.

The project still would need to be approved by the Plan Commission, and a public hearing would need to happen before it could proceed.