Burlington Central edges Prairie Ridge on tiebreaker: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 14

Boys wrestling

Burlington Central 30, Prairie Ridge 30: At Burlington, the Rockets were awarded the Fox Valley Conference dual victory by the sixth criteria tiebreaker over the Wolves on Thursday.

Central gave up fewer forfeits after the previous tiebreakers were exhausted and was given the win. Prairie Ridge forfeited three matches, Central forfeited one and both teams forfeited at 106 and 113.

The Rockets got wins from Doug Phillips (132), Henry Deering (138) and Cole McGuire (144). Deering won by pin.

The Wolves got wins from Jake Lowitzki (120), Ethan Kendall (150), Xander York (157), Walter Pollack (215) and John Fallaw (285). Pollack and Fallaw won by falls.

Crystal Lake Central 53, Cary-Grove 19: At Crystal Lake, Daniel Snow (126), Nick Zuehlke (138), Brett Campagna (144) and Cayden Parks (190) won by pins as the Tigers beat the Trojans in an FVC match.

Juan Viveros (132) won by decision and Tyler Porter (165) won by major decision.

Woodstock 40, Johnsburg 33: At Johnsburg, the Blue Streaks got wins from Taqi Baker (126), Daniel Bychowski (138), Logan Wisner (157) and Jaxson Hansen (190) in their Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Skyhawks. Wisner won by a pin.

Woodstock 37, Richmond-Burton 36: At Johnsburg, Daniel Nilsson (120), Landyn White (132) and Everett Flannery (285) won by pins to lead the Blue Streaks past the Rockets in their KRC match.

Bychowski (138) won by decision and Edgar Arana (175) won by major decision.

Hampshire 55, Jacobs 16: At Algonquin, the Whip-Purs had eight pins in their FVC win over the Golden Eagles.

Lou Jensen (113), Dawson Smith (126), Matthew Muller (132), John Janicki (144), Christian Dupuis (150), Michael Brannigan (165), Carter Hintz (190) and Joey Ochoa (285) all had pins for the Whips.

Logan Campbell (138) won by major decision.

Jacobs got wins from Kristian Declerq (106), Ben Arbotante (120), Casey Lechuga (157) and Lucas Retzler (215).

Huntley 57, Crystal Lake South 24: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders (9-3, 4-0) remained unbeaten in FVC matches with a win over the Gators.

Marian Central 51, Hope Academy 30: At Chicago, the Hurricanes got pins from five wrestlers in their Chicagoland Christian Conference victory over the Eagles on Wednesday.

Anthony Alanis (120), Brayden Teunissen (126), Andrew Alvarado (132), Max Astacio (165) and Dan French (190) won by falls.

Vance Williams (138) won by technical fall and Nic Astacio (175) won by major decision.

Marian Central 51, St. Patrick 25: At Chicago, Teunissen (126), French (190) and George Kordopitoulas (285) won by pins as the Hurricanes beat the Shamrocks on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodstock North 44, Richmond-Burton 30: At Woodstock, Caylin Stevens scored 11 points to lead the Thunder (6-6, 2-3) past the Rockets (3-9, 1-4) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Addy Crabill added eight points and Ashley Janeczko scored seven for North.

BOYS BOWLING

Oregon 3,502, Harvard 3,159: At Town and Country Lanes in Oregon, Gael Roman rolled a 639 series as the Hornets lost to the Hawks.

Roman had a high game of 256. Aaron Saudeco had a 545 series and a game of 204 and Keon Wanland had a 542 series.