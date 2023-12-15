Algonquin police announces holiday DUI enforcement campaign

File photo – Algonquin police vehicles at the scene of a crash on July 2, 2022, in Algonquin. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The Algonquin Police Department has announced it will partner with the Illinois Department of Transportation to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving with a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” enforcement campaign from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a total of 13,384 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in 2021.

On average, more than 10,000 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes each year from 2017 to 2021. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired is illegal and potentially deadly behavior.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.