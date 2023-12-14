Letter: Gender-affirming care in Huntley

The Grafton Township Republican Central committee approved an ordinance to ban gender-affirming care in the Huntley school district without parental approval. It was submitted by Orville Brettman, Chairman of the Grafton Township GOP. The ordinance also is supported by Board member Michael Thompson. Brettman and Thompson have admitted that they are not aware of any instance of a school providing gender-affirming care to any student, and there is already an ordinance requiring parental approval for any medical care given by a school. They describe it as a preventative ordinance.

Brettman uses this language to support the ordinance: “God fearing Americans cannot stand idly by while evil servants of perverted philosophies foster their abominable practices upon our unsuspecting youth.” This type of language is commonly used by theocrats who want us all to live by their distorted view of Christianity. As with so many GOP policies, the cruelty is the point. Grafton Township voters deserve better.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin