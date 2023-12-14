Boys basketball: Nick Louis, Ryan Prowicz lead Hamphire over Jacobs

HAMPSHIRE - Nick Louis and Ryan Prowicz simply took over in the fourth quarter.

Hampshire’s dynamic duo scored all of the Whip-Purs 15 points in the fourth as the hosts rallied for a 53-49 Fox Valley Conference win over Jacobs on Wednesday night.

Prowicz scored all eight of his points in the fourth. Louis, who scored a team-high 13 points with three 3-pointers, collected seven points during the final eight minutes.

Hampshire (5-4, 3-2) outscored the visitors from Algonquin 15-9 in the fourth quarter to win by four.

“This was a great statement win,” Louis said. “We have had a lot of close losses. This is a good win against a very good Jacobs team.”

Prowicz made all three of his shots in the fourth quarter and dished out three assists.

“We really stayed with it the whole game,” Prowicz said. “It was a process. The guys did a great job of driving and getting me and Nick the ball in good position to score. Our defense the whole game was solid.”

Hampshire coach Mike Featherly liked his teams effort.

“We struggled early on, but we stuck with it,” Featherly said. “Nick and Ryan had great fourth quarters and we did a good job of getting them the ball in good position to score.”

Adrien Ugochukwu added 11 for the winners, including nine in the first half. The senior forward added eight rebounds and three assists.

Ben Jurzak scored 17 for the Eagles (4-6, 3-2) with three treys and five assists.

“(Jurzak) is a much improved player from last year,” Featherly said. “He is a good shooter and is tough to defend. Nick and Daniel (Luckett) both did a good job on him.”

Treval Howard and Emaan Thomas added 10 each for Jacobs.

