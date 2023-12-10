‘Pretty cool’: Crystal Lake District 155 students create Christmas pop-up shop from donated items

Johnny Marcantonio places holiday items on a table Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, as he and other students in the job skills class at Haber Oaks Campus School in Crystal Lake set up their Christmas store at the school. They run the store for fellow students to shop at using “Haber Bucks” rewards. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Christmas music plays from a classroom at the Crystal Lake-based District 155′s Haber Oaks Campus while students set up purses, mugs and blankets in eye-catching displays. They are preparing to open a Christmas store where Haber Oaks students can shop for presents.

The store is part of a job skills class taught by Anne Whitney-Tubridy. Her students – a class of six teens – completely set up and operate the store. Her goals are to teach students hospitality and how to be successful when they get a job.

“It’s pretty cool how seriously they take it,” Whitney-Tubridy said.

Students can shop the store with “Haber Bucks” they earn as a reward for achievements in and out of the classroom. This way, students can get gifts for family members without spending actual money.

Each item costs 25 Haber Bucks. Students usually accumulate hundreds of bucks by that point in the school year, Whitney-Tubridy said.

Haber Oaks is an alternative learning program that serves all high schools in District 155. With classes taught by special education teachers, the school focuses on “restorative and trauma-sensitive approaches to support student success and development,” according to its website.

The campus is located on the lower level of Crystal Lake South High School after the original campus was sold by District 155 in 2018.

The Christmas store started out small in 2017, Whitney-Tubridy’s friend Linda Yackle said. Over the years, word of mouth grew and so did donations of lightly used and regifted items. This year had over 200 donated items.

Teacher Anne Whitney-Tubridy (center) talks with student Edie Maihack on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, as students in the job skills class at Haber Oaks Campus School in Crystal Lake prepare to open their Christmas store at the school. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Yackle has been the store’s “biggest cheerleader for donated items,” Whitney-Tubridy said. By notifying friends, business clients and neighbors, Yackle is always spreading the word about donating to the shop, she said.

“I try to let them know that it’s not necessarily ‘Goodwill’ type of stuff, but more gift-y items,” she said.

Yackle has made it a tradition to donate merchandise including soaps, lotions and men’s items since that is always a need, she said.

Students were busily setting up the shop on Tuesday, preparing for the opening day on Thursday. One student was putting together hot cocoa bombs with mugs, another was setting up a jewelry display while others organized the Christmas decor section.

Year-round, the school has a Haber Mart that allows students to buy everyday products, such as hats, coats, sweatshirts, hygiene items, food, snacks and school supplies, using Haber Bucks.

Senior Edie Maihack said she is eyeing an ice cream maker as a present for her family. She said she’s proud of all the work her classmates have put into the project.

Johnny Marcantonio and Jakylah Jarrett work together in the job skills class at Haber Oaks Campus School in Crystal Lake to set up their Christmas store at the school. They run the store for fellow students to shop at using “Haber Bucks” rewards. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

“It takes a long time to do,” Maihack said.

Junior student Johnny Marcantonio helped set up the decorations and design of the store. He said he’s proud of the positive environment he and his classmates create.

“The joy in the atmosphere,” he said. “We make it calm, not chaotic.”