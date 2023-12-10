McHenry County Conservation District announces winter candlelight ski/hikes

File photo – Skiers make their way down a trail on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Rush Creek Conservation Area in Harvard. (Mike Krebs for Shaw Media)

Discover the beauty of a crisp winter evening along scenic trails lit only by candlelight during one of the McHenry County Conservation District’s candlelight ski/hikes.

The first ski/hikes of the season will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16, at Harrison Benwell, 7055 McCollom Lake Road in Wonder Lake.

A minimum of 4 inches of snow is required to ski.

Additional candlelight ski/hike events are scheduled Jan. 12 and 13 at Marengo Ridge, 2411 N. Route 23 in Marengo and Feb. 9 and 10 at the Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road in Crystal Lake.

Cancellations may occur if trails are icy or hazardous or the wind chill drops below minus 20 degrees. Alerts are posted at mccd.me/closures.