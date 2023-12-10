Johnsburg boys basketball devours Sandwich with 3s; Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Johnsburg 66, Sandwich 61: At Sandwich, the Skyhawks (3-6, 2-0) hit five 3-pointers in their 24-point fourth quarter as the rallied from a four-point deficit to beat the Indians (1-5, 0-2) in a Kishwaukee River Conference game.

JT Schmitt hit three 3s in the final quarter and Ben Person added two more. Johnsburg trailed 46-42 heading into the fourth. Those two scored 21 of the Skyhawks’ 21 points in the quarter.

Jarrel Albea scored 21 points to lead Johnsburg, with 16 in the first three quarters. Schmitt hit six 3s and scored 20 points, Person scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Brock Schaefer added nine points on three 3s for the Skyhawks.

New Trier 54, Hampshire 32: At New Trier, Adrian Ugochukwu led the Whip-Purs (4-4) with 12 points and Nick Louis added nine in their loss to the Trevians.

Cary-Grove 44, Elk Grove 34: At Cary, Adam Bauer scored 13 points to lead the Trojans (4-5) to a nonconference win.

AJ Berndt tossed in nine points and PJ Weaver hit two 3s for the Trojans.

Crystal Lake Central 62, Wheeling 31: At Wheeling, the Tigers (1-9) got their first win under coach Dan Oziminski as they beat the Wildcats in a nonconference game.

Preston Mast led Central with 21 points, Jake Terlecki added 15 and Rhett Ozment had 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodstock 49, Belvidere North 36: At Woodstock, Keira Bogott scored 15 points and had four assists and six steals as the Blue Streaks beat the Blue Thunder in a nonconference game.

Savannah Griffin added nine points and Lily Novelle and Anna Crenshaw each scored seven. Crenshaw also grabbed 14 rebounds.

Marian Central 47, Byron 36: At Woodstock, Madison Kenyon scored 16 points as the Hurricanes defeated the Tigers in their nonconference win.

Ella Notaro added nine points and Juliette Huff and Abbey Miner each scored eight.

Marengo 57, St. Edward 34: At Marengo, Emily Kirchhoff and Gabby Gieseke each scored 14 points as the Indians defeated the Green Wave in nonconference action.

Dayna Carr scored nine points and Bella Frohling added eight.

BOYS WRESTLING

Prospect Mudge-McMorrow Invitational: At Mount Prospect, Prairie Ridge’s Jake Lowitzki (113) and McHenry’s Pedro Jimemez (150) won their weight classes at the 16-team tournament.

Prairie Ridge and McHenry tied for eighth with 100 1/2 points.

Lowitzki won by a pin in 15 seconds for the 113 title. The Wolves’ Xander York (157) got second, Mikey Meada (126) was third and Walter Pollack (215) and John Fallaw (285) took fourth.

Jimenez won by a major decision. The Warriors got a second from Jesse Saaverda (285) and thirds from Ryan Hanson (120) and Aiden Fischler (165).

Detroit Central Catholic Tournament: At Detroit, Marian Central went to a tournament to see some of the best competition around the Midwest and went 4-1 to take third place.

The Hurricanes beat Flushing, Mich. 65-12, beat Holly, Mich. 46-10 and beat Sand Creek, Ohio 51-27.

Marian suffered its only was to the host Detroit Central Catholic 51-9. DCC is ranked in the nation’s top 10. The Hurricanes then beat Lakeville, Mich. 44-31 for third place in the 10-team event.

Tom Dubois Tournament: At Richmond, Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson ( 144) was Outstanding Wrestler at Lower Weights and Crystal Lake South’s Andy Burburija (285) took the honor at upper weights from the tournament.

Nelson won at 144 pounds and won Outstanding Wrestler for a third consecutive year.

Burburija was joined by Gators teammate Dom Ariola (215) as individual champion. South took third and also had strong performances from Caden Casimino (175) in second, CJ Talbert (106) and Brock Miller (138) in third and Devyn Carrillo (132) in fourth.

R-B’s Alex Reyna (190) took second, Clay Madula (120) and Isaac Jones (150) were second, and Kyan Gunderson (126) and Breckin Campbell (215) were both fourth.

Downers Grove South Gassen Team Duals: Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks (190) and Tommy McNeil (215) both went 5-0 for the Tigers.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Maine East Invitational: At Park Ridge, Huntley took third place in the tournament.