Pickup truck strikes 11-year-old on bicycle in McHenry; girl airlifted to hospital

McHenry police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle Friday evening in which an 11-year-old girl was injured.

The girl who was riding the bike was taken by a McHenry Township Fire Protection District ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital before being airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge, police said.

Officials did not share details of her injuries except to say she was in serious condition.

Emergency responders were called about 4:40 p.m. to Curran Road and Dartmoor Drive for the crash involving a pickup truck and the bicyclist, according to police in a prepared release.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck had been traveling south on Curran Road when it struck the bicyclist.

Neither the driver, a 74-year-old woman, nor her 79-year-old male passenger were injured, and there were no indications of alcohol or drugs involved, police said.

The McHenry County Regional Crash Assistance Team is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the McHenry Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599. Anonymous information can be shared via the McHenry Police Department tip line at 815-363-2124.