Letter: Will the GOP see the light?

Well it looks like the Republican Party took another one on the chin today. How long before the Republican party finally sees the light? Mr. Trump has taken what was once a party for the people down the rabbit hole. Is The USA really ready for a president that admires Russia, China and North Korea?

Trump will walk on anyone and anything that stands in his way! Are you ready for a draft dodger to be commander-in-chief of the USA?

Beware folks, the devil wants your vote and then kiss democracy goodbye.

Carl Hurtig

McHenry