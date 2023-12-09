Hampshire’s Ashley Herzing scores 28 in FVC win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 8

Girls basketball

Hampshire 69, Dundee-Crown 38: At Hampshire, Ashley Herzing poured in 28 points and made six 3-pointers to lead the Whip-Purs (4-4, 3-1) past the Chargers (1-7, 1-3) in their Fox Valley Conference game.

Chloe Van Horn added 17 points for Hampshire and Whitney Thompson had 12 points and two 3s.

Monica Sierzputowski had 12 points to lead D-C. Sara Farrell chipped in 10 points.

Huntley 57, Crystal Lake Central 47: At Huntley, Paula Strzelecki had a game-high 16 points for the Red Raiders (6-2, 4-0), who won their 32nd consecutive FVC game.

Anna Campanelli scored 14 points for Huntley and Cassidy Serpe had nine.

Katie Hamill had 23 points to lead Central. Leah Spychala added 13.

Burlington Central 62, McHenry 12: At McHenry, the Rockets (5-3, 4-0) remained undefeated in the FVC with a win against the Warriors (1-7, 0-4).

Emma Payton scored a game-high 23 points for Central, while Audrey LaFleur and Ashley Waslo both had eight points.

Gaby Grasser had five points for McHenry.

Boys basketball

Huntley 46, Crystal Lake Central 31: At Huntley, Omare Segarra (eight rebounds) and Lucas Crosby both had 11 points for the Raiders (7-2, 3-0) in an FVC win against the Tigers.

Jeff Cruickshank added eight points in the victory.

Jake Terlecki had 10 points to lead Central.

Hampshire 42, Dundee-Crown 38: At Hampshire, Adrien Ugochukwu had a team-high 13 points for the Whip-Purs in their FVC win against the Chargers.

Chayse Gray and Luke Lacke both had eight points for Hampshire.

Kali Freeman had 13 points for D-C and Terrion Spencer added 11.

Woodstock North 54, Plano 53: At Woodstock, Tyler Ward had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Thunder to a Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Reapers.

Trevor Mark added 14 points for North, Logan Schwoch had 12 points on four 3s, and Cade Blaksley had eight points and four assists.

Richmond-Burton 67, Harvard 41: At Harvard, J.T. Groh had 15 points for the Rockets in an KRC win against the Hornets.

Maddox Meyer added 13 points and Deegan Cooley and Ryan Wisniewski both had 12 for R-B.

Harvard was led by Adam Cooke with 17 points and DeAndre Keller with 11.

Woodstock 79, Marengo 53: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks defeated the Indians in their KRC game.

Michael Kirchhoff (10 rebounds) and Derek Bibbings (nine rebounds) had 18 points apiece to lead Marengo.

Crystal Lake South 76, Prairie Ridge 22: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Gators earned an FVC win against the Wolves.

AJ Demirov led South with 15 points. James Carlson had 14 points, Colton Hess had 10 and Tony Santarelli added nine.

Cary-Grove 57, Jacobs 52: At Cary, the Trojans came away with an FVC victory against the Golden Eagles.

Boys wrestling

Crystal Lake South 39, Prairie Ridge 32: At Crystal Lake, the Gators scored the dual’s last 24 points to pick up the win.

Ethan Phillips (132 pounds), KC Brichta Bachar (190) and Dominic Ariola (215) each won their matches by fall, while Chris Talbert (113), Caden Casimino (175) and Colin Campbell (106) each won by forfeit for the Gators. Andy Burburija (285) won by a 7-0 decision.

The Wolves’ Jake Lowitzki (120) won by fall, Draeden Bish (165) and Mikey Meade (126) won by forfeit and Christian Pease (138), Andrew Cioper (144) Ethan Kendell (150) and Xander York (157) each won their matches.

Hampshire 45, Dundee-Crown 27: At Carpentersville, the Whip-Purs kept it rolling with another FVC win.

Jacobs 43, Cary-Grove 33: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles held on late to pick up an FVC win.

McHenry 58, Burlington Central 18: At Burlington, the Warriors stayed undefeated in conference with a commanding win on the road.

Boys bowling

Marengo 3,014, Plano 1,928: At Glo Bowl in Marengo, Justin Fluger rolled a 614 series to lead Marengo to a win.

Hunter Pankow rolled a 594, Cody Stallings added a 554 while Lucas Frohling finished with a 464. Caden Sauder added a 412 and Daschle Mardock finished with a 271.

Grayslake Central 3,606, Johnsburg 3,333: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Aiden Schwichow rolled a 617 series, but the Skyhawks couldn’t pick up the win.

Keegan Jewell had a 605, Payton Fiene finished with a 576, Henry Ray added a 572, Matt Bennett had a 513 and EJ Schultz finished with a 450.