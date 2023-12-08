McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Nov. 26 - Dec. 2

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Richard L. Reid, 57, of the 30200 block of North Fairfield Road, Grayslake; driving while license revoked with two prior convictions, operating a vehicle when registration suspended and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Paul C. Wett, 57, of the 5400 block of Fox Lake Road, McHenry; violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction.

Sam A. Benbenek, 27, of the 200 block of Channel Drive, Island Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, speeding and passing in a no passing zone.

Larim Jashari, 43, of the 1500 block of Pawnee Road, Carpentersville; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathaniel C. Osorio, 19, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Richmond; aggravated battery to a police officer, four counts of domestic battery and resisting a police officer.

Adrian K. Clark, 37, of the 11900 block of Robb Court, Huntley; failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act with previous conviction.

Timmy L. Weeks, 61, of the 6400 block of South Aberdeen, Chicago; three counts of aggravated identity theft of a person over 60 years old with previous conviction, identity theft involving $2,000 to $10,000, theft of property worth more than $5,000, theft of property worth more than $500 and three counts of possession of another’s credit card.

Brooke R. Mackoy, 36, of the 3800 block of Thornberry Way, Lake in the Hills; aggravated battery to a police officer.

Erendira Tinajero, of the 1000 block of South Three Oaks Road, Cary; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Eric S. J. Lunsford, 34, of the 400 block of Sunset Drive, Lakewood; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Sabrina F. Hockenberry, 36, of the zero to 100 block of Timberhill Drive, Crystal Lake; filing a false report of a vehicle theft and disorderly conduct for filing a false report.

Thomas M. Purdy, 38, of the 1200 block of Driftwood Lane, Pingree Grove; violating an order of protection with a previous aggravated discharge of a firearm conviction.

Daniel P. Hanrahan, 45, of the 500 block of East Burnett Road, Island Lake; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper turn at an intersection.

Lynn L. Milligan, 56, of the 500 block of East Jackson Street, Woodstock; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

Jason W. Petty, 46, of the 1000 block of Briden Drive, Marengo; three counts of threatening a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer and two counts of resisting a police officer.

Tyler A. Woppert, 38, of the 32500 block of Basett Road, Burlington, Wisconsin; disorderly conduct for filing a false report.

Andrew L. Goldsberry, 24, of the 400 block of Sunset Drive, Lakewood; retail theft of property worth more than $300.