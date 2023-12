Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church will hold the 31st annual Cookie Walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8505 Church St. in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church)

Buy a box of beautiful holiday cookies for $12 per box and help raise funds for a good cause.

For information on this event, visit rclpc.org or find Ridgefield Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church on Facebook.