Burlington Central coach Brett Porto wins 300th: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 6

Boys basketball

Burlington Central 60, Dundee-Crown 50: At Carpentersville, Myles Lowe scored 20 points to help Rockets coach Brett Porto win his 300th career game. Caden West added 17 points for Central (4-2, 2-1).

Crystal Lake South 70, McHenry 44: At Crystal Lake, Carson Trivellini scored 16 points to lead the Gators to a commanding Fox Valley Conference win. AJ Demirov and Tony Santarelli each added 13 points while James Carlson scored 11 points for South (7-1, 3-0).

Caleb Jett led the Warriors (4-2, 1-2) with 14 points, while Adam Anwar added 11.

Cary-Grove 35, Hampshire 31: At Cary, Jake Hornok scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter to lead the Trojans to their first win of the season. Adam Bauer finished with eight while Ryan Elbert had five for C-G (1-5, 1-2).

Adrien Ugochukwu led the way for the Whip-Purs (3-3, 1-2) with eight points while Ryan Regalado, Nicholas Louis and Ryan Prowicz added five.

Prairie Ridge 50, Crystal Lake Central 36: At Crystal Lake, John Fuery scored 10 points to lead the Wolves to their first win of the season. Samuel Kirk and Fernando Rodriguez each added nine points for PR (1-5, 1-2) and Elijah Loeding had eight.

Preston Mast scored 14 points to lead the Tiger (0-8, 0-3) while Jake Terlecki added 10.

Alden-Hebron 54, Trinity Oaks 34: At Hebron, Nolan Vanderstappen led the Green Giants with 23 points while Ben Vole added 18.

North Boone 66, Harvard 31: At Poplar Grove, the Hornets (0-5) couldn’t pick up their first win of the season. DeAndre Keller led Harvard with seven points.

Girls basketball

Marengo 48, Plano 34: At Plano, Bella Frohling scored 18 points to help the Indians pick up a KRC win. Emily Kirchhoff added 10 points while Emilie Polizzi had six.

Woodstock 57, Richmond-Burton 25: At Richmond, Lily Novelle scored 16 points to help the Blue Streaks pick up a KRC win. Savannah Griffin added 13 points ,while Allison O’Brien had 10 for Woodstock (3-4, 2-0).

Meadow Rosendahl led the Rockets with seven points, Kaylin Lotz has six and Daniella Mazzola added five.

Sandwich 52, Harvard 34: At Harvard, the Hornet couldn’t pick up a KRC win.

Johnsburg 46, Woodstock North 31: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks picked up their first KRC win of the season.

Boys bowling

Johnsburg 3,465, Marengo 3,406: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Payton Fiene rolled a 713 series to help the Skyhawks pick up a close conference win. Aiden Schwichow added a 637 while Keegan Jewell had a 560. Matt Bennett (536) and EJ Schultz (486) each finished.

Justin Fluger led the way for Marengo with a 663, Cody Stalling had a 582 and Lucas Frohling finished with a 577, Daschle Mardock (563), Hunter Pankow (550) and Ryan Heuser (471) rounded out the scoring for the Indians.

Huntley 3,888, McHenry 3,803: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Nick Gaspari helped the Red Raiders pick up a conference win by rolling a 694 series. Matthew Fishman finished with a 680, Noah Water had a 657, Landen Conforti earned a 633, Joey Humphrey rolled a 630 and Austin Tenglin had a 594.

Lee McClellan earned the top score with a 717 for the Warriors while Austin Kleimann had a 687 while Zachary Readdy earned a 627. River Glab (606), Payton Spratt (592) and Nathan Halsema (574) each finished things off for McHenry.

Girls bowling

Huntley 3,167, McHenry 2,243: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Prianca Waters finished with a 631 series to lead the Red Raiders to a win. Katie Scaletta had a 602, Erica DeBello finished with a 519, Ashlyn Tenglin rolled a 502, Jana Bourdreau had a 490 and Mackenzie Miller finished with a 423.

Emily Carpenter led the Warriors with a 486 while Leslie Duran had a 445 and Madison Donovan finished with a 425. Ashley Weberski rolled a 374, Annabelle Weinreis had a 275 and Gianna McClain finished with a 238.

Johnsburg 2,279, Marengo 2,685: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Julia McCue led the Skyhawks with a 485 series to a conference win. Maddie Ten Bruin rolled a 403, Alex Blake had a 396 and Julia Erickson finished with a 356. Melissa Campbell finished with a 344, and Kalissa Sherman had a 295.

Kayla Miller led all bowlers with a 525, while Krystal Macias finished with a 473, and Emily White had a 470. Gabriella Magrini ended the night with 423, and Payton Coffman had a 389.