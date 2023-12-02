Zion Jackson lifts Dundee-Crown boys basketball: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 1

Boys basketball

Dundee-Crown 41, Cary-Grove 40: At Carpentersville, Zion Jackson made a layup with 5.5 seconds left in the game to lead the Chargers to an FVC win. Those were the only two points he scored, while Jared Russell led D-C (3-2, 1-1) with 10 points, and Kali Freeman added nine.

Ryan Elbert scored 12 points for C-G (0-5, 0-2), while AJ Berndt added nine.

McHenry 68, Crystal Lake Central 49: At Crystal Lake, Marko Visnjevac scored 18 points to help the Warriors win their first FVC game of the season. Dylan Hurckes added 16 points for McHenry (4-1, 1-1), while Adam Anwar scored 12.

Jake Terlecki led all scorers with 20 points for Central (0-7, 0-2), while Preston Mast scored nine. Gavin Fujino added eight.

Jacobs 59, Prairie Ridge 43: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (2-4, 2-0) won their second straight game.

Huntley 52, Hampshire 42: At Hampshire, Ethan Blackmore led the Red Raiders with 12 points to pick up an FVC win. Christian Wilson had 11 points for Huntley (6-0, 2-0) while Omare Segarra had six points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Bryce Walker scored nine points, and Lucas Crosby finished with seven points and five assists.

Boys wrestling

Prairie Ridge 40, Jacobs 33: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves built an early lead and held on to win their FVC dual. Mikey Meade, Ethan Kendall, Xander York, Walter Pollack, John Fallow and Jake Lowitzki each won by pin, while Christian Pease won my major decision.

Tailan Robinson, Daniel Mendez, Johnathan Strauss, Kristian DeClercq and Ben Arbotante each won by pin for the Golden Eagles, while Bonny Nuwasiima won by a 10-9 decision.

McHenry 37, Crystal Lake Central 37: At McHenry, the Warriors picked up a pivotal FVC win based on criteria after tying. Cayden Parks, Tyler Porter, Dylan Ramsey, Alessio Pazella and Nick Zuehlke each won their matches for the Tigers.

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 51, Dundee-Crown 25: At Carpentersville, the Trojans got back in the win column behind 13 points from Kennedy Manning. Ellie Mjaanes added 12 points for C-G (5-2, 1-1), while Malaina Kurth finished with eight.

Monica Sierzputowski led the Chargers (1-5, 1-1) with 11 points. Charlotte Stewart had six.

Crystal Lake Central 49, McHenry 10: At Crystal Lake, Katie Hamill scored 20 points to lead the Tigers to their first FVC win of the season. Ruby Macke added 11 points for Central (2-5, 1-1), while Addison Cleary, Leah Spychala and Hope Ferrero each tallied six.

Gaby Grasser led the Warriors (1-5, 0-2) with four points.

Prairie Ridge 48, Jacobs 18: At Algonquin, Ali Storz and Addie Meyer each scored 10 points to lead the Wolves to a lopsided FVC win. Zoe Nanos and Addison Taege each scored nine for PR (3-4, 1-1).

Olivia Schuster led the Golden Eagles (2-4, 1-1) with seven points.

Harvard 44, South Beloit 35: At South Beloit, Ava Peceniak led the way for the Hornets with 13 points. Ava Borchardt finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and bringing in 10 rebounds. Mayra Hye added 11 points for Harvard (2-2).

Johnsburg 56, Sandwich 31: At Sandwich, Wynne Oeffling scored 13 points to lead the Skyhawks to a conference win. Ava Jablonski added 12 points for Johnsburg (3-4, 2-0), while Kiara Welch and Sophie Person each scored 10.

Woodstock 46, Marengo 40: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (1-4, 1-0) won their first game of the season in their Kishwaukee River Conference opener.

Boys bowling

Johnsburg 3,441, Harvard 3,370: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Luke Bowers led the Skyhawks with a 644 series. Payton Fiene finished with a 636, Aiden Schwichow rolled a 579, Matt Bennett had a 576, Keegan Jewell finished with a 542, and Blake Bowers had a 464.

Gael Roman led the way for the Hornets with a 642. Aaron Saucedo had a 612. Logan Garafol (576), Elijah Binz (557), Dominick Santiago (536) and Keon Wanland also contrinuted for Harvard.