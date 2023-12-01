Charges filed in death of man found in Marengo motel with ‘massive amount’ of fentanyl in his system

A defendant was ordered to be held in McHenry County jail Thursday in connection with the death of a man found in a Marengo motel in September with a “massive amount” of fentanyl in his system.

Ladell Walker, 45, of the 600 block of South Liberty Street in Elgin, is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony.

If convicted on the Class X felony, he faces between six and 30 years in prison, or up to 60 years if he were to be found guilty and found eligible for an extended term, Judge Jennifer Johnson said during Thursday’s detention hearing.

Walker, who also could be fined up to $25,000 if convicted, was arrested and taken into the custody at the McHenry County jail Wednesday.

In arguing Walker be detained in jail while he awaits trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller described how Jacob Schramm, 43, of Marengo was found lifeless on Sept. 12 in the bathroom of a room he was renting at the Sunset Motel.

Miller said a chunky grayish powder and a rolled up receipt known to be used to inhale narcotics were found nearby; also found in the bathroom was a small plastic baggie with powder inside that later tested positive for fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that has contributed to a spike in overdose deaths in recent years.

Schramm was found by police when the motel manager called for a wellbeing check saying he had not been seen coming or leaving for about two days.

Police found Schramm’s cellphone on his bed and a “significant” number of messages and phone calls on Sept. 10 between a cellphone that later showed to be Walker’s, authorities said.

Miller said the last calls or texts made from Schramm’s phone were on the afternoon of Sept. 10 and that he had “consistent contact” with Walker on that day.

Cellphone tower data showed that Schramm traveled from Marengo to a 7-Eleven on Randall Road in Elgin, met with Walker then returned to the motel, authorities said.

A woman in a neighboring room told police that on that afternoon she heard loud snoring coming from Schramm’s room, which Miller said was indicative of a person experiencing a fatal overdose.

The amount of fentanyl found in Schramm’s system was was 20 times the therapeutic level, the prosecutor said, who called it a “massive amount of fentanyl.”

Walker has a long history of drug-related felony convictions dating back to 1997, for which he has served stints in prison, the prosecutor said.

“The defendant is a drug dealer,” Miller said.

Miller noted the current allegations against Walker in Schramm’s death and Walker’s long criminal record in arguing that Walker is a danger to the community and should remain detained.

In arguing Walker should be released from the jail with conditions, Walker’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said there is no official cause of death in this case and no evidence that Schramm bought fentanyl from Walker.

Giesinger said Schramm was a mechanic, and the two men could have been meeting up on Sept. 10 to discuss auto repairs. Giesinger also said when Walker was arrested, he had no drugs other than marijuana in his possession.

Geisinger also said there is a 48-hour window in which authorities do not know when Schramm died or how.

However, Johnson agreed with Miller and ordered Walker be detained. She explained Walker had the right to appeal her ruling.

Walker is due in court again on Dec. 7.