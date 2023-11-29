Huntley girls make it 29 in a row in FVC; Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huntley 34, Cary-Grove 27: At Cary, the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-0) prevailed in a defensive battle against the Trojans (4-2, 0-1) to stretch their Fox Valley Conference winning streak to 29 consecutive games.

Paula Strzelecki led Huntley with nine points and Aubrina Adamik added six.

Ellie Mjaanes led C-G with nine points.

Hampshire 57, Prairie Ridge 33: At Hampshire, Whitney Thompson tossed in five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as the Whip-Purs (2-3, 1-0) opened their FVC schedule with a win over the Wolves (2-3, 0-1).

Ashley Herzing added 12 and Chloe Van Horn had 10 for Hampshire, which led 26-24 at halftime and held Prairie Ridge to nine in the second half.

Addison Meyer led the Wolves with 16 points and three 3s, Addison Taege scored nine points on three 3s.

Jacobs 50, McHenry 30: At Algonquin, Mikayla Weel scored 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles (1-2, 1-0) past the Warriors (1-4, 0-1) in their FVC game.

Cam Cook added nine for Jacobs.

Lucy Jones led McHenry with 10 points and Avery Stinger added nine.

Burlington Central 47, Crystal Lake Central 41: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (2-3, 1-0) jumped out for an early lead and held on the rest of the way for an FVC win over the Tigers (1-5, 0-1).

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill led the way with 22 points.

Dundee-Crown 55, Crystal Lake South 34: At Carpentersville, Monica Sierzputowski scored 22 of her game-high 26 points in the second half as the Chargers (1-4, 1-0) defeated the Gators (0-3, 0-1) in their FVC game.

Sara Farrell added eight points for D-C. Carly Gorman led the Gators with nine points on three 3s.

Woodstock 62, Harvard 22: At Harvard, Lily Novelle had 13 points, five assists and five steals to lead the Blue Streaks (1-3, 1-0) past the Hornets (1-3, 0-1) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Keira Bogott added nine points and four steals, Savannah Griffin had 11 points and Anna Crenshaw grabbed 10 rebounds.

Alden-Hebron 45, Earlville 32: At Hebron, Jessica Webber tossed in 17 points and hit four 3s as the Giants (5-1) defeated the Red Raiders in a nonconference game.

Rileigh Gaddini, Hannah Reiter and Olivia Klein all added eight points for the Giants. A-H led 27-13 at halftime.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grant 59, Woodstock 44: At Woodstock, Trent Butler and Spencer Cullum each scored 14 points as the Blue Streaks fell to the Bulldogs in a nonconference game.

Sam Chapman scored eight points and Keaton Perkins added six for the Streaks.

Richmond-Burton 70, Round Lake 26: At Richmond, Maddox Meyer scored 23 points and hit three 3s as the Rockets defeated the Panthers in a nonconference game.

Deegan Cooley added 10 points and Ryan Saranzak tossed in eight for R-B.

IC Catholic 61, Johnsburg 55: At Elmhurst, Jayce Schmitt led the Skyhawks (1-4) with 17 points in their nonconference loss to the Knights.

JT Schmitt added 13 for Johnsburg and Ben Person scored 12.

Sycamore 79, Harvard 22: At Sycamore, freshman Julian Acosta led the Hornets with nine points in their nonconference loss to the Spartans.

GIRLS BOWLING

Woodstock 2,381, Harvard 2,090: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Torin Deacon rolled a 514 series to lead the Blue Streaks past the Hornets.

Deacon had games of 183 and 191. Ava Caldwell added a 462 series for the Streaks with a high game of 167.

Macie Norgard rolled a high game of 190 and led Harvard with a 500 series.

Jacobs 2,178, McHenry 1,636: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Dani Reyes rolled a 403 series to lead the Golden Eagles in their win over the Warriors.

Bella Rito had a 159 game and a 387 series and Lizzie Lorenz had a 158 game and a 387 series for the Eagles.

Maddie Donovan led McHenry with a 408 series and a high game of 176.

Huntley 2,788, Burlington Central 2,209: At Four Seasons Sports in Sycamore, Ashlyn Tenglin rolled a 193 high game and 522 series to lead the Red Raiders past the Rockets.

Jana Boudrea had a 199 game and a 474 series, Erica DeBello rolled a 474 series and Katie Scaletta had a 192 game and 473 series.

Ally Zizas led Central with a 418 series and Jess Zizas added a 403.

Johnsburg 2,342, Burlington Central 2,073: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Julia McCue had a high game of 168 and a 432 series to lead the Skyhawks past the Rockets on Monday.

Alex Blake rolled a 164 game and 419 series and Ella Smith had a 157 game and 393 series.

Jess Zizas led the Rockets with a 386 series and Ally Zizas have a 363 series.