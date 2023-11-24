Randall Road project gets big boost from federal grant

The Randall Road improvement project, completed in August 2021, widened Randall Road between Lake in the Hills and Algonquin, improved flow at the intersection of Randall Road and Algonquin Road, added two new signaled intersections and added pedestrian and bicycle amenities. (Provided by McHenry County Division of Transportation)

The McHenry County Division of Transportation has announced it has received a $20 million federal grant for the Randall Road project.

The grant announcement Wednesday came less than 24 hours after the McHenry County Board approved the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget and a $41 million appropriation for the Randall Road upgrades.

The federal money was granted by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

“It’s one piece of the funding pie,” said Scott Hennings, assistant director of transportation at the county, adding that the project has received other grants before, including a total of $37.9 million in federal funds including the latest contribution, according to a county news release.

The grant frees up $20 million to be used on other projects, Hennings said.

Work completed two years ago on the first phase of the Randall Road project, which added lanes, “upgraded flow” at the intersection of Randall and Algonquin roads in Lake in the Hills and added signals at two intersections, as well as a pedestrian underpass and paved walkways, the news release said.

The second phase stretches from Ackman Road in Crystal Lake to Acorn Drive and Polaris Lane in Lake in the Hills. It is scheduled to kick off in the spring and will widen the road and will construct multi-use paths, train improvements and sidewalk accommodations, among other things, according to the news release.