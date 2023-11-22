Northwest Herald boys wrestling preview: Five to watch in 2023-2024

Newman's Brady Grennan (bottom) tries to break the hold of Richmond Burton's Emmett Nelson during the third-place match at 126 pounds during last season's Class 1A Oregon Sectional. Nelson will be one of the top wrestlers to watch in the McHenry County area this season. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, jr.

Nelson has been one of the most dominant young wrestlers in the area during his first two seasons for the Rockets. He’s reached the state championship match twice, finishing runner-up in both appearances. Nelson finished last season with a 46-3 record and a regional title.

Anthony Alanis, Marian Central, sr.

The Grayslake Central transfer became one of the top wrestlers in the McHenry County area once he arrived at Marian. Alanis won the Class 2A 106-pound state championship last season and finished runner-up in the same event as a sophomore.

Crystal Lake South’s Andy Burburija, left, battles Prairie Ridge’s John Fallaw in a 285-pound bout at Crystal Lake South last season. (Patrick Kunzer)

Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Burburija has steadily improved throughout his high school career for the Gators, qualifying for the state meet for the first time as a sophomore and then finishing fourth in the Class 2A 285 tournament. He’ll look to build upon his 33-5 record he had last season.

Crystal Lake Central's Cayden Parks hold down Jacobs’ John Strauss in a match at Algonquin last season. (Patrick Kunzer)

Cayden Parks, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Parks went on quite the winning streak to end his sophomore year for the Tigers. He finished fourth in the Class 2A 170 tournament during his first trip to the state tournament, ending his year with a 40-8 record. Parks is getting recognized as one of the top wrestlers in the state at his weight.

Marian Central’s Max Astacio controls Marengo’s Gregory Baker in their 160-pound championship wrestling match last season in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Max Astacio, Marian Central, sr.

Astacio was another wrestler who made quite the debut in his first state tournament appearance last season. He took fifth in the Class 1A 160 tournament and is ranked as one of the best wrestlers at his weight according to Illinois Matmen.