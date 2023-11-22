Northwest Herald boys wrestling preview: Five to watch in 2023-2024

Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, jr.
Nelson has been one of the most dominant young wrestlers in the area during his first two seasons for the Rockets. He’s reached the state championship match twice, finishing runner-up in both appearances. Nelson finished last season with a 46-3 record and a regional title.
Anthony Alanis, Marian Central, sr.
The Grayslake Central transfer became one of the top wrestlers in the McHenry County area once he arrived at Marian. Alanis won the Class 2A 106-pound state championship last season and finished runner-up in the same event as a sophomore.
Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South, sr.
Burburija has steadily improved throughout his high school career for the Gators, qualifying for the state meet for the first time as a sophomore and then finishing fourth in the Class 2A 285 tournament. He’ll look to build upon his 33-5 record he had last season.
Cayden Parks, Crystal Lake Central, jr.
Parks went on quite the winning streak to end his sophomore year for the Tigers. He finished fourth in the Class 2A 170 tournament during his first trip to the state tournament, ending his year with a 40-8 record. Parks is getting recognized as one of the top wrestlers in the state at his weight.
Max Astacio, Marian Central, sr.
Astacio was another wrestler who made quite the debut in his first state tournament appearance last season. He took fifth in the Class 1A 160 tournament and is ranked as one of the best wrestlers at his weight according to Illinois Matmen.