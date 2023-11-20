Mercyhealth hires new gastroenterologist for Crystal Lake, Woodstock

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Julia LeBlanc, MD, MPH, board certified gastroenterologist and internal medicine doctor, to Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake and Mercyhealth Woodstock. (Photo provided by Mercyhealth)

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Dr. Julia LeBlanc, MPH, a board-certified gastroenterologist and internal medicine doctor, to Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic – Crystal Lake and Mercyhealth Woodstock.

After earning her medical degree at Rush Medical College in Chicago, LeBlanc completed an internal medicine residency and a gastroenterology and ERCP fellowship at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She also completed an endoscopic ultrasound fellowship at Indiana University in Indianapolis, is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology.

LeBlanc’s special interests include colon cancer screening and polyps, endoscopic ultrasound for digestive diseases and cancer, gallbladder conditions, gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux and acid reflux, pancreas and biliary disorders, and peptic ulcers.

To make an appointment with LeBlanc, call 815-356-7494 for the Crystal Lake office or 815-337-7100 for the Woodstock office.