Semi-truck rolls over, leaks wastewater in multi-vehicle crash in Woodstock

Two people were airlifted for medical treatment after a four-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that landed on its side Friday afternoon in Woodstock, the Woodstock Fire-Rescue District said.

The Woodstock Fire-Rescue District was dispatched at 12:32 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Route 14 and Hughes Road for a reported crash with entrapment, according to district communication specialist Alex Vucha.

First responders arrived within seven minutes to an overturned semi-truck leaking wastewater. One entrapped driver was extracted by firefighters, Vucha said.

Two medical helicopters were requested and landed in a field southeast of the intersection. Two adult males were airlifted to Mercy Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford with injuries that were serious but believed to be non-life-threatening, Vucha said.

Three other patients declined medical assistance or were uninjured, according to Vucha.

The Environmental Protection Agency was notified of the wastewater spill and clean up is being handled by the trucking company, Vucha said.

Route 14 between Marawood Drive and Park Lane closed at just before 1 p.m. Friday and remained closed as of 6:30 p.m., according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Vucha said.

Fire protection districts from Union and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood assisted at the scene. Fire crews from Marengo and Huntley covered the Woodstock station while Woodstock firefighters aided the crash aftermath, Vucha said.