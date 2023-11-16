Fire in Fox River Grove behind Lucky Lucy’s 7 causes dramatic flames seen from Route 14 but no injuries

A brush fire in Fox River Grove destroyed a backyard shed and fence Wednesday evening, Fox River Grove Fire Protection District Chief Robert Kreher said.

Firefighters responded to a call at the 400 block of Lucille Drive at 4:41 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene within three minutes to “a shed and fence and other items fully involved in fire in the backyard,” according to a Fox River Grove Fire Protection District news release.

Originally, the firefighters were dispatched to Lucky Lucy’s 7 on Route 14, but discovered the fire was behind the business at the backyard of a home, according to the release.

A brush fire in Fox River Grove damaged a shed and fence Wednesday evening. Firefighters controlled the fire from the home and neighboring Lucky Lucy's 7. (Bill Freskos)

Fox River Grove resident Rita Rodgers said she saw the fire from across Route 14 and thought Lucky Lucy’s 7, formerly Grover’s, was on fire.

“I couldn’t tell if it was Grover’s and the house,” she said. “That’s how big it was.”

She called 911 while another person who saw the fire tried check for any people or pets in the home.

“He needs a shoutout,” she said of the good Samaritan. He “tried so hard to make sure no one was in the house and made sure the dogs were OK.”

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 15 minutes. Fire departments from Algonquin, Barrington, Barrington Countryside and Cary assisted, and a Huntley ambulance provided station coverage, according to the release.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to the release.

Northwest Herald freelance reporter Bill Freskos contributed to this report.