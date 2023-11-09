Girls swimming: Crystal Lake South co-op’s Abby Uhl, local athletes excited for state opportunity

Crystal Lake South’s Abby Uhl competes in the 200-yard freestyle during last year's IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving State Meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

Crystal Lake South co-op junior Abby Uhl went all out in the 200-yard freestyle at Saturday’s Barrington Sectional and was rewarded with one of the more memorable experiences of her competitive swimming career.

Competing against one of her friends, Fremd freshman Ellie Patla, Uhl went a personal-best 1:51.86 to place third and advance to the IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving State Meet for the second season in a row.

After the race, emotions started to pour out from Uhl.

“By the time I finished, I was so exhausted,” said Uhl, who goes to Prairie Ridge. “It’s always been my best event. I looked up to the stands to my mom and she was crying. I didn’t even look at my time on the scoreboard yet. Then I looked at my time, and I started bawling.

“I was so happy. I’ll never forget it.”

Uhl and other local swimmers hope to make more memories this weekend at the state meet, beginning Friday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. The preliminaries begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, with the top 12 in each event advancing to Saturday’s finals.

Uhl is seeded fifth in the 200 free and also qualified in the 100 free, in which she took 11th at state as a sophomore.

The Wolves junior also will compete in the 400 free and 200 free relays with seniors Avery Watson and Mackenzie Resch and sophomore Bella Fontana, who all go to Crystal Lake South. The 400 relay is seeded seventh after taking first at sectionals with a 3:30.80.

As a team, the Gators qualified in six events. Watson will compete in the 100 butterfly and Fontana in the 50 free.

Crystal Lake South's Avery Watson competes in the the 100-yard butterfly during last year's IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving State Meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Joe Lewnard)

Uhl did not qualify for the 200 free finals last year, missing the 12th spot by less than four-tenths of a second. She said that she will use that as motivation this weekend.

“Last year, I was really bummed because that’s one of my best events,” Uhl said. “But this year, since I’m seeded way up there, it’s going to be super exciting. I’m really proud of how far I’ve come.”

Uhl will anchor both of the Gators’ relays. She said the 400 free relay is one of her favorite events because it’s one of the most anticipated races of any high school meet. She said her teammates are a huge source of her success.

“They’ve really become my family, they’re like sisters to me,” Uhl said. “They’ve always motivated me and pushed me to be the best I can be. Just having them by my side at state is going to be awesome.”

Marian Central sophomore Abby Hill also will compete in the 200 free after finishing a spot behind Uhl at sectionals with a time of 1:52.24. Hill’s best event, however, is the 500 free, where she’s seeded No. 1 after a career-best time of 4:54.01.

It was the first time Hill went under five minutes. Last year as a freshman, she placed eighth at state with a 5:00.07.

“I was really surprised,” Hill said of her sectional finish. “I was hoping to drop some time, but I wasn’t expecting to drop that much. Just seeing my time was cool and surprising. I was really happy with it.”

Marian Central's Abby Hill poses with a medal at the Barrington Sectional on Saturday at Barrington High School. (Photo provided by A)

Marian doesn’t have a team, so Hill only competes at sectionals during the high school season. She swims on Barrington Swim Club and credits coach Rob Emary, who specializes in longer distances, for pushing her.

“I’m really excited to swim at state,” Hill said. “I want to make the finals again. I know a couple of the girls I’m swimming against from club, so seeing them again will be a lot of fun.”

Dundee-Crown co-op freshman Rachel Johnson will compete in three events. She qualified in the 100 backstroke, 100 free and 400 free relay, along with senior Katelyn Mumper and freshmen Eliana Niemi and Tessa Iverson.

Johnson is seeded seventh in the 100 backstroke (56.19) and 13th in the 100 free (51.67). She felt a lot of nerves before the Fox Valley Conference Invite two weeks ago, where she earned FVC Newcomer of the Year honors, but felt ready to go at sectionals.

Johnson has previously swam at the FMC Natatorium and has high hopes this weekend.

“I love that pool,” said Johnson, who goes to Jacobs. “I feel like I swim really well there, so I’m super excited for the experience and competition. I’m just going to go for it.”

Also for D-C co-op, Niemi will compete in the 50 free and sophomore Kaitlyn Tomaszewski in the 100 breaststroke.

Burlington Central junior Hannah Johnson and sophomore Kate Farrell will both swim in the 200 free and 500 free. Johnson is seeded 12th in the 500 free.

Cary-Grove seniors Maggie Bendell and Maddie Crick will compete in the diving competition. Bendell won the state championship last season.