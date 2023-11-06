Plenty of new businesses set to open this month in Algonquin

Co-owner Rocco Armocida cuts the ribbon of the new Dave's Hot Chicken on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Algonquin. (Michelle Meyer)

A new Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in Algonquin on Friday, welcoming customers with a balloon arch, ribbon-cutting and a DJ.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1493 S. Randall Road, is one of many new businesses opening in Algonquin this month alone.

Co-owner Rocco Armocida, who owns multiple franchise concepts in the Chicago suburbs, said Dave’s Hot Chicken is his first restaurant in Algonquin.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is a national chain of fast-casual restaurants that specialize in fried chicken tenders and sandwiches. Armocida said he was drawn to the food and the business model of Dave’s Hot Chicken when he decided to franchise his own location.

“I hope people love the chicken that is made fresh to order,” Armocida said.

The festivities did not stop at the ribbon-cutting for Dave’s Hot Chicken. A DJ and moving headlights drew more attention to the new spot in the evening.

A helicopter soon is expected to fly around Algonquin with the Dave’s Hot Chicken logo on it, Armocida said.

“We just want to surprise people,” he said.

More Dave’s Hot Chicken locations may soon be popping up in the McHenry County area, Armocida said.

Dozens of more businesses will be opening in the next couple of months, Algonquin Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said.

“It’s a lot of users that individually in maybe the last five years or so have expressed interest in coming into town that we were able to line up and bring in all at once,” Shallcross said.

Downtown Algonquin and the east side of the village also will be seeing some growth, Shallcross said, not just Randall Road.

A Popeyes is set to open on East Algonquin Road in a long-vacant lot that used to be the Brunswick bowling alley. A self-storage business and a car wash also will occupy the lot, Shallcross said. A Portillo’s is expected to open Nov. 21, and a Cooper’s Hawk is set to open around Nov. 29. They will be near each other on the east side of Randall Road.

As a result of the business boom, Algonquin has more than 5 million square feet of commercial space at a vacancy rate of less than 5%, Village President Debby Sosine said.

A slowdown could happen if interest rates rise, but Shallcross remains optimistic that retail demand still is high.

The village expects the new businesses to generate about $10 million for the taxing bodies for the Algonquin area, Shallcross said.

“That helps us keep our tax rate flat for our residents,” he said.

America’s Antique Mall will host a grand opening celebration on Black Friday, Nov. 24. People can attend the first opening day by signing up for the newsletter announcements on the store’s website, americasantiquemall.com/algonquin-il, mall co-owner Julie Coppedge said.

The 50,000-square-foot mall at 2451 S. Randall Road, will feature more than 250 booths of antique vendors selling furniture, clothing, collectables and more.

Pickle Haus will open Friday where Diana Furniture was located, 1621 Randall Road. The new business will have indoor pickleball courts, a restaurant and a bar.

“I think one of the things that we’ve done is retail-tainment,” he said. “It’s an entertainment/retail experience.”

New shops will begin to open by the end of the year at the revamped Algonquin Commons. Fresh Market will be one of the main shops in the mall. The grocery store is expected to open sometime in mid-summer.

Red Mountain Group purchased Algonquin Commons in 2021, when it was about 63% occupied. By spring, the Commons should be at least 95% occupied, Shallcross said, “which really hasn’t been the case for the Commons in the better part of a decade.”

Shallcross said he is most excited for all the options Algonquin and neighboring residents will be able to experience in the village.

“More options for entertainment, more things for people to do, more things for the family to do,” he said. “Greater diversification in the same market spaces.”

Other businesses along Randall Road that will be opening in the near future include Belle Tire, Raising Cane’s, First Watch, Chipotle and Fun City Adventure Park.

“It’s exciting to see our vacant store and restaurant spaces are opening now with new-purpose facilities,” Sosine said.