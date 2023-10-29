Antique mall coming to Algonquin this month

A vendor loads in items at America's Antique Mall in Algonquin. The grand opening of the mall is set for Nov. 24. (Michelle Meyer)

Another new business will be opening off Randall Road in Algonquin, this time a 50,000-square-foot America’s Antique Mall where Ashley Furniture was located.

The shop, at 2451 S. Randall Road, will have a grand opening Nov. 24 for Black Friday. Raffles and “surprises” will be at the grand opening, America’s Antique Mall co-owner Julie Coppedge said.

This is America’s Antique Mall’s third location, with others in Florida and Indiana. Algonquin sparked interest for a third location because it’s a growing area with a lot of people, Coppedge said.

“The more we looked at Algonquin, the more we just loved that area,” she said.

The mall is expected to have 285 booths and 280 lot showcases filled with local vendors and some from across the country. Some vendors will take more than one lot or showcase, Coppedge said.

“I feel like every booth has its own personality. It’s like shopping at hundreds of shops.”

Items vendors typically sell include furniture, home decor, vintage clothing and collectables.

The mall also is home for small businesses and vendors selling handmade items and art. The variety brings in a wider audience and makes them different from other antique malls, Coppedge said.

“We have small-business owners that may want to open a second location but may not want the overhead of a second location and so they partner with us.”

One of the small businesses inside the mall will be The Chocolate Shoppe. Based in Plano, the shop will offer best-sellers such as English toffee, truffles, salted caramel and fudge. Owner Andi Groff will hand out free samples of her chocolate truffles at the grand opening, she said.

“This is exciting for us and I’m looking forward to meeting new people and getting our brand out there,” Groff said.

America’s Antique Mall has been gaining popularity, especially with younger generations, and the growing movement of sustainability and recycling may be the reason why, Coppedge said.

“The great thing about antiques is that while other things get discarded, antiques just get recirculated. I don’t see it going anywhere.”