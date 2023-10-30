Small plane makes emergency landing on Cary road

A small plane emergency-landed on Cary-Algonquin Road in Cary on Monday, Oct. 30. A student pilot and an instructor were on board. (Michelle Meyer)

A small plane carrying a student pilot and instructor made an emergency landing on Cary-Algonquin Road in Cary.

No one on the plane or on the ground was injured, authorities said.

A Cary officer saw the single-engine plane flying low at about 8:15 a.m. and saw that its propeller had stopped, Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoff said in a released statement.

Naydenoff said the 26-year-old instructor, who was flying with a 21-year-old student, was able to bring the plane down on the road without incident. No cars on the roadway were damaged, although the crash occurred during the morning rush.

The plane had taken off from DuPage Airport and was trying to land at Lake in the Hills Airport, police said.

Cary-Algonquin Road was closed for about 90 minutes between Cold Springs and Fox Trails Drive. Officials said the road might close again briefly to allow the plane to take off again but that was undetermined as of 11 a.m. Monday.

The aircraft was towed to the parking lot of a nearby church.

An eyewitness, Kevin Hirt, said the pilot performed “a perfect landing” in the emergency.