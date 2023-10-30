McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Oct. 22-28, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Benjamin D. Garrison, 44, of the 8400 block of Alden Road, Wonder Lake; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations.

James E. Zavorski, 30, of the 3000 West Kinley Boulevard, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving while license suspended, aggravated driving under the influence and disobeying a traffic control signal.

John T. Karavakis, 53, of the 300 block of Lake Street, Crystal Lake; two counts of domestic battery with previous conviction.

Micheal D. Harris, 34, of the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago; attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Gustavo H. Salas, 44, of the 6100 block of 58th Avenue, Kenosha, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Anthony K. Samojla, 40, of the 9200 block of Trinity Drive, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Pedro Gomez-Cuevas, 23, of the 1300 block of Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended, resisting a police officer, driving while license suspended and disobeying a stop sign.

Isaiah G. Rivera, 28, of the 0-100 block of Surrey Lane, Crystal Lake; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.

Darrin T. Meyer, 53, of the 200 block of Webster Street, Algonquin; aggravated battery to a police officer.

Brooke M. Mergele, 32, of the 4300 block of Ringwood Road, Ringwood; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.

Tianna C. McKinnon, 25, of the 1300 block of Northfield Court, Harvard; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.

Christopher D. Blatzheim, 50, of the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue, McHenry; aggravated battery to an emergency medical services worker, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, theft and reckless driving.

Christian Reyes, 27, of the 2500 block of West 45th Place, Chicago; possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

Frank Bjorn X. Held, 22, of the 7500 block of Foxfire Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of battery and two counts of resisting a police officer.

Jori T. Plunkett, 38, of the 1700 block of Town Center Street, Aurora; aggravated identity theft of a person over 60 years old and identity theft involving $2,000 to $10,000.

Andy D. Navas-Hernandez, 20, of the 5000 block of South Valley Lane, Streamwood; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Brandon C. Warren, 27, of the 11N900 block of Hilltop Drive, Elgin; failing to report a crash involving injury or death and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

Jonathan B. Jaimes, 22, of the 700 block of Carlisle Drive, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

Genaro Bahena-Arellano, 47, of the 200 block of Harrison Street, Carpentersville; five counts of aggravated battery and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Kristen M. Brennan, 33, of the 500 block of Collier Drive, Antioch; identity theft and five counts of possession of another’s credit card.