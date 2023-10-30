McHenry County felony report for week of Oct. 15-Oct. 21, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Oct. 15 through Oct. 21, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

DeMarie B. Dyson, 26, of the zero to 100 block of South Belmont Avenue, Elgin, was charged Thursday, Oct. 19, with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence on a suspended license, driving on a suspended license and improper lane use.

Crystal Lake

Jeffrey E. Lowery, 52, of the 13600 block of Riley Street, Holland, Michigan, was charged Sunday, Oct. 15, with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated driving under the influence without a driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Robert C. Braun, 35, of the 700 block of Dover Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 17, with possession of any amount of psilocybin and possession with intent to deliver 50 to 200 grams of psilocybin.

Sarah M. Jacobazzi, 35, of the 700 block of Dover Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 17, with possession of any amount of psilocybin and possession with intent to deliver 50 to 200 grams of psilocybin.

Adam L. Chandler, 47, of the 1400 block of Butternut Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 18, with robbery, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and retail theft of property worth less than $300.

Odell D. Harris, 29, of the 900 block of West 72nd Street, Chicago, was charged Friday, Oct. 20, with theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with a previous conviction.

Harvard

Marisol Barranco, 22, of the 100 block of Morning Sun Trail, Capron, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 17, with aggravated fleeing resulting in more than $300 in property damage, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without headlights, two counts of improper lane use and improper turn at an intersection.

Lake in the Hills

Michael O. Ellison, 45, of the 5400 block of Whitmore Way, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, Oct. 15, with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property of less than $500.

Marengo

Shawn L. Hartman, 46, of the 600 block of Fremont Street, Belvidere, was charged Monday, Oct. 16, with identity theft involving $2,000 to $10,000, forgery, possession of a fraudulent driver’s license and theft of property worth more than $500.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Jacob L. Frost, 31, of the 1100 block of West River Terrace Drive, Johnsburg, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 17, with theft of property worth more than $500.

Tyler S. Peterson, 31, of the 400 block of Garrison Drive, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 17, with two counts of theft of property worth more than $500.

Angel D. Perez, 27, of the 3800 block of Burton Trail, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Oct. 19, with disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false 911 call.

Tyler J. Fish, 26, of the 4600 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, Oct. 20, with reckless conduct causing great bodily harm and endangering the life or health of a child.

Spring Grove

Jennifer M. Rickert, 41, of the 32400 block of North Rushmore Avenue, Lakemoor, was charged Monday, Oct. 16, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with three previous DUI violations; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving under the influence of drugs; driving under the combined influence of drugs, alcohol or another intoxicating compound; and driving with expired license plates.

Richmond

Nathaniel C. Osorio, 18, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Richmond, was charged Sunday, Oct. 15, with aggravated battery to a police officer, four counts of domestic battery and resisting a police officer.

Woodstock

Kevin Perez, 45, of Woodstock, was charged Friday, Oct. 20, with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault to a police officer and resisting a police officer.