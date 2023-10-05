McHenry County felony report

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the weeks of Sept. 17 through Sept. 30. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

Scott D. Krueger, 50, of the 300 block of Country Lane, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, Sept. 21, with 20 counts of child pornography.

Cary

Pedro Gomez-Cuevas, 23, of the 1300 block of Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday, Sept. 17 with aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended or revoked, aggravated DUI without a driver’s license, resisting a police officer, possession of open alcohol by the driver, disobeying a stop sign, driving while license suspended and driving without a valid license.

Crystal Lake

Gage R. Sarbacker, 29, of the 1000 block of Argyle Street, Chicago, was charged Monday Sept. 18 with possession of less than one gram of fentanyl, driving under the influence of drugs and illegal possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

Johnsburg

Elaine Moss, 41, of the 1500 block of South Lily Lake Road, McHenry, was charged Monday, Sept. 19 with forgery.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan R. Schroeder, 35, of the 14000 block of Harmony Road, Huntley, was charged Monday, Sept. 18, with three counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older and three counts of domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Christopher J. Kafka, 40, of the 200 block of North Dale Avenue, McHenry, was charged Monday, Sept. 18, with attempting to alter the outcome of a drug or alcohol screening.

Michael Ramirez, 48, of the 100 block of Hickory Road, Oakwood Hills, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 20 with aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery and resisting a police officer.

Ahmed A. Baig, 28, of the 3800 block of Peartree Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 20, with possession of counterfeit pharmaceutical tablets.

Matthew M. Corcoran, 40, of the 1600 block of West Le Moyne Street, Chicago, was charged Monday, Sept. 25, with attempted residential burglary and criminal trespass to land.

Toribio Domingo, 41, of the 4800 block of Drive-In Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 26, with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery.

Alvaro Armas, 38, of the 300 block of Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, Sept. 30, with driving with a license suspended and with a previous violation, driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

McHenry

Thomas M. Purdy, 38, of the 1200 block of Driftwood Lane, Pingree Grove, was charged Monday Sept. 18, with criminal damage to property of over $500, violation the terms of his release on bond, harassment through electronic communications and resisting a police officer.

Laurie L. Tsiamas, 57, of the 3700 block of Millstream Drive, McHenry, was charged Monday Sept. 18 with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.

Joel Ponce, 22, of the 800 block of Corona Court, Round Lake Beach, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 19 with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapon and reckless conduct.

Prairie Grove

Christopher S. Caceres, 45, of the 2800 block of Granite Court, Prairie Grove, was charged Friday Sept. 22, with failing to register as a sex offender.