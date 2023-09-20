McHenry County Board votes to raise gasoline tax by 3.3 cents per gallon

The McHenry County Board voted Tuesday night to raise the county’s tax on gasoline next year to eight cents per gallon from the current 4.7 cents per gallon.
During a long but lively debate, many board members expressed that they don’t like raising taxes, but felt they had to vote to increase the gas tax in order to not vote for property tax increases.
“I don’t want to increase the levy,” board member Terri Greeno, R- Crystal Lake, said. “It was really tough.”
The 3.3-cents-per-gallon increase kicks in January 1.
The state gas tax is 45.4 cents per gallon, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue website, and federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, according to the EIA website.
According to MyTax Illinois, the gas tax is 4.7 cents in neighboring Kane County, 4.5 cents per gallon in Lake County, 9.1 cents per gallon in DuPage County and 4.7 cents per gallon in Will County.
Greeno wasn’t the only board member who cited the tax levy while voting for the gas tax increase.
“I have fought tooth and nail to keep our levy flat,” Board member Jim Kearns said during the meeting. “I’ve always said no to taxes and increases.”
Board Member Eric Hendricks, R- Lake in the Hills, said he felt it wasn’t necessary to raise the gax tax or raise the levy.
“It is a false choice,” Hendricks, who voted against raising the gas tax to eight cents, said after the meeting.
During the debate, board member John Reinert proposed only raising the tax by two cents to 6.7 cents per gallon, but the idea failed to get enough votes when board Chairman Mike Buehler cast a tie-breaking procedural vote against it.
Board member Gloria Van Hof, D- Crystal Lake, said she was against raising it to eight cents but voted for the proposal to raise it to 6.7 cents per gallon.
“The 6.7 I can live with,” Van Hof said. “I’m a no vote on the full eight.″
Other members of the board said they felt raising the gas tax was the proper course of action.
“What we have in front of us is the responsible choice,” Board Member Pamela Althoff, R- McHenry, said. “It’s time for us to take action.”