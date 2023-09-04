McHenry City Council will consider funding more facade improvements

The McHenry City Council this week will consider putting more funds into a popular program designed to help building owners improve their exteriors.

The city has nearly emptied its facade grant program, awarding almost $100,000 in matching grants to storefront owners since May 1. There is just $6,375.50 in the facade fund, McHenry Economic Development Director Doug Martin said.

In total, the city has provided $170,000 in matching grant monies for facade improvements in the past two years, according to a report to the council.

“I don’t know what I am going to do, I have two outstanding facade grant applications and am out of money for grants for anything that comes forward,” Martin said following the Aug. 21 council meeting.

The two grant applications currently sit on his desk, seeking another $28,020, according to city documents.

On Tuesday night, the City Council will be asked to consider funding options for the program, including granting requests on a case-by-case basis, specifying a budget amendment for the remainder of the fiscal year to fund requests or not, considering additional grant applications for the remainder of the fiscal year, ending April 30, 2024.

McHenry took its first steps to open up the facade program in October, when the council approved a plan allowing grant money regardless of what side of the building needed updates, as long as it faces the public.

Previously, the facade program only covered the “front” of the businesses, and only up to $5,000, Martin said.

The program, as it approved in October, allowed up to $10,000 for 1 to 40 feet of linear frontage, $20,000 for 41 to 80 feet of frontage and $30,000 for 81 feet and more.

That was changed last month. The funding for the first 40 feet of frontage did not change, but was reduced to $15,000 for 41 to 80 feet, and $20,000 for 81-plus feet. Property owners also were limited to one request every five years, not to exceed $20,000.

The council also allowed chain and franchise locations within a tax increment finance district to request funds, and included businesses on Richmond Road (Route 31) to the program, along with other changes.

Pam Martell, owner of The Cottage Boutique, is one of the business owners who received a grant in late 2022 – $2,710 to help with soffit repairs and painting, a new entry door for the apartments above the store and other restoration work.

“It is an investment, becoming the steward of a historic building” from the 1890s, Martell said.

She knew the outside of the building needed some work, but getting the city grant “allowed us to take it a step further, aesthetically.”

The city has seen increased requests for economic development programs like the facade grant, Martin said.

“There is a lot of activity going on right now, and people are looking for any possible incentive or way they can get assistance to help them do well.”