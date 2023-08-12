Chances for art, nature, family fun still remain in McHenry County as summer winds down

While the return to school quickly approaches, many opportunities for families to get out and enjoy the outdoors remain.

Park districts, villages and nonprofits will host events geared for the whole family; some are free, some require a fee, but all are focused on making the most of what’s left of fun in the sun.

Nancy Williamson, a member of the Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, is part of the coordinating team presenting the annual Monarch Family Fun Fair from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Main Beach in Crystal Lake.

This will be its eighth year, she said.

“The purpose of the fair is to help promote the survival of pollinators, with the monarch butterfly as the poster child,” Williamson said.

It’s a free beach day with no admission fee and numerous activities planned. They include art and science tables, face-painting, live music, master gardeners on hand to answer questions and give advice, live caterpillars and butterflies to see, and plants for sale.

Kids will learn about the animals that rely on pollinators, too, such as birds, and what they can do to help these creatures survive and thrive.

“Pollinators depend a great deal on what we have in our backyard,” Williamson said.

The most exciting aspect, she added, is the quiz families get when they arrive. It’s in English and Spanish, and as they go from booth to booth and learn about pollinators, kids can fill it out for a token for ice cream donated by Culver’s.

The annual Monarch Family Fun Fair is hosted by the Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other local conservation organizations, such as Environmental Defenders of McHenry County and the Crystal Lake Park District.

If helping the community’s natural environment is a passion, then one activity not to miss is the volunteering event Wednesday at Crowley Oak Woods in Harvard.

“It’s nice because it’s physical work and a good way to meet new friends,” said Glenda Maki, membership and marketing manager at the Land Conservancy of McHenry County.

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will host a volunteer day at Crowley Oaks Woods, an 83.5-acre preserve in Harvard. (Provided by the Land Conservancy of McHenry County)

No experience is necessary, and tools and refreshments are provided at this event. Volunteers should dress in long pants and sturdy shoes.

Volunteer days are ongoing throughout the county, and they always draw a mix of regulars and new attendees, Maki said.

By cutting plants and thinning trees to allow more light to reach the understory, volunteers help encourage native plants and new oaks to grow.

Restoration has been occurring on this 80-acre tract since the winter of 2020, according to the group’s website.

Directions to get there from the intersection of Routes 173 and 14 in Harvard are to head east on 173 and continue for 3.2 miles. Turn left (west) on Crowley Road, and continue for 0.2 miles. The site will be to the north. You may park along the road. The nearest address is 18725 Crowley Road in Harvard.

Another event hosted by the Land Conservancy of McHenry County marks the last day of summer with an outdoor party.

Howl at Wolf Oak is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m Sept. 22 at Wolf Oak Woods at 9100 Route 120 in Woodstock.

Maki said it’s a fun night around a bonfire with chili – vegetarian and with meat– as well as s’mores, a guided hike and nature activities.

“The tree we’re celebrating is more than 300 years old,” Maki said.

Those who attend can learn more about the tree’s history. Registration can be completed at conserved.org.

More sun fun can be found at the Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival, scheduled for Sept. 1 through 3 at Sunset Park at 5200 Miller Road in Lake in the Hills.

The event will feature a carnival, live music, a parade, food, beer and wine tents, a kids zone, a custom car show and fireworks. Each day will have different activities and schedules, which can be found at lith.org.

For art lovers, the village of Algonquin is hosting its annual Art on the Fox event Sept. 9 and 10 on Main Street in downtown Algonquin, with food, drinks and live music, along with art projects and games for kids.

Attendees view art the ninth annual Art on the Fox Fine Art Show on June 19, 2016, in Algonquin. (Sarah Nader)

The event also will feature face-painting and live painting classes.

“We start planning for this event a year in advance,” said Peggy Blanchard, the village of Algonquin’s economic development specialist.

Returning and new artists make up the 75-artist roster.

Look for artists displaying a green ribbon on their booth. This means they’re participating in the Green Ribbon Project and will be donating a percentage of their sales to the Algonquin Parks and Recreation Department Scholarship Program, which provides recreation participation to families in need.

Bands will play all day both days at both ends of the street, Blanchard said. Admission is free.

People can enjoy browsing all the original pieces and bring their gently used wall art to donate to the Chicago Furniture Bank, a nonprofit that distributes furnishings and art to people living in shelters and moving to permanent housing.

Go to algonquin.org for more information.