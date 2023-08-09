4 shot at home near Crystal Lake; death investigation underway

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation following an early morning shooting at a home near Crystal Lake that injured four people, the agency said.

Sheriff’s deputies would not say how many people were killed in the shooting at a house on the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road.

Deputies responded to the scene about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday after reports of multiple gunshots fired, according to a news release. Deputies found four people with injuries ranging in severity.

Sheriff Robb Tadelman said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Major Investigation Assistance Team, is handling the investigation, according to the release. While the majority of police vehicles at the scene were from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, a Fox River Grove Police SUV arrived at about 10 a.m.

Neighbors said they hadn’t heard anything overnight and awoke to see television news crews along the street. They believed the residents at the townhome where the shooting took place were renters and that they had lived there for a number of years.

Larry Swanson, a resident who lives down the street, said the neighborhood originally was designed to be part of a golf course. The Prairie Ridge subdivision, where the townhome is located, is a mix of 53 duplexes and single-family homes along winding tree-lined roads.

Neighbor Sage Brossard, 19, who lives two doors down, said she hadn’t heard anything happen overnight. She said she had never met the family but that she understood there were multiple generations living in the home.

“This is crazy,” Brossard said. “I had no idea what was going on.”

Peggy Caldrone, a neighbor who has lived nearby in the subdivision since 2013 on the corner of Wild Plum and White Ash roads, said she said had her window open and didn’t hear anything during the night. She said she woke up at 6:30 a.m. to see cars parked outside her window, referring to police and news vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said it plans to release further details later in the day.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230809/death-investigation-underway-after-shooting-at-home-near-crystal-lake