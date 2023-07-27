Man arrested near Wonder Lake possessing meth, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, sheriff’s office says

A man was arrested near Wonder Lake on Tuesday and charged with possessing hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

William Gilbert, 41, who has two addresses listed as his residence in court documents, the 600 block of South Jackson Street in Waukegan and the 600 block of Strawberry Fields in Gurnee, was charged with delivering or possessing with intent to deliver between 100 and 400 grams of methamphetamine, possession of the methamphetamine and manufacturing and delivery of between 15 and 100 grams, each a Class X felony.

He also was charged with possession of the heroin, manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of fentanyl, possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine, possessing less than 200 grams of fentanyl and resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, according to the complaint.

Class X felonies carry a sentencing range of six and 30 years in prison.

About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, McHenry County sheriff’s deputies said, Gilbert was in possession of the narcotics and when they tried to arrest him he resisted by pulling away when they tried to handcuff him and fled on foot. He ran to a vehicle where he locked himself inside, according to the complaint.

A deputy injured their right hand trying to get inside the vehicle through a window, according to the complaint.

Gilbert, due in court Friday for a bond hearing, is being held on $250,000 bond in the McHenry County jail. To be released he must post $25,000.

As of Wednesday he was being represented by the public defender’s office.