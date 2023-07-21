Elgin man pleads guilty to driving under the influence of fentanyl in Algonquin; gets 4 years

An Elgin man was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated driving under the influence of fentanyl in Algonquin while his driving privileges were suspended, records show.

Cristian A. Valdivia, 27, is required to serve 50% of the sentence and upon his release will serve six months of mandatory release. He also is required to pay $2,961.40 in fines, according to sentencing documents.

In exchange for his guilty plea, two additional counts of aggravated driving under the influence were dismissed.

He was given credit for 334 days he was held in the county jail and for 31 days credit for 62 days spent working on self-improvement while in custody, volunteering or working while in custody.

The Algonquin Police Department filed a criminal complaint accusing Valdivia of driving under the influence of fentanyl and alcohol on April, 7, 2021, “to a degree that rendered (him) incapable of safely driving.”

At the time, his driving privileges were suspended for a past violation of driving while under the influence of alcohol, other drug or drugs, according to the complaint.