McHenry County Board Chairman Michael Buehler will run for reelection

Michael Buehler will run for reelection in 2024 for the McHenry County Board Chair position, but nothing has been announced, yet.

Buehler, R-Crystal Lake, said in a phone interview with the Northwest Herald he will be officially announcing his candidacy soon.

McHenry County Board member Kellie Wegener announced her candidacy for the position on Wednesday.

Wegener said her “solid accounting background” will set her apart from Buehler to help keep the county financially responsible. Buehler argued that his fiscal responsibility has been proven in the past three years as chairman.

“Keeping taxes always low” is one of Buehler’s top priorities for McHenry County residents, he said.

Buehler said he has increased communication with McHenry County residents by live-streaming meetings, uploading meetings on YouTube and increasing the frequency of County and Chairman newsletters.

“Our board has been on the forefront of transparency and communication,” Buehler said.

Buehler, owner of D&M Scale Service Inc. in Bensenville, won the race in 2020 against Democratic incumbent Jack Franks. Franks was the first Democrat to hold the chair position and this is Buehler’s first time in an elected political position.

Buehler said his campaigning plans include hosting many fundraisers. He already hosted one earlier this spring.

Though it means competition, Buelher said he welcomes anyone to join in the race.

“If voters have a choice, then that is great for our democracy,” Buehler said.