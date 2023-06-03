Officials investigating garage fire in unincorporated McHenry County

A garage fire in unincorporated McHenry left exterior damage to two houses and an adjacent garage early Saturday, according to a news release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

The fire, located in the 2600 block of Myang Avenue, happened around 12:45 a.m. in a detached garage.

The garage was destroyed, along with a car parked in the driveway. McHenry Township Fire Protection District crews were able to put out the fire before it spread into the neighboring homes.

There were no fire hydrants in the neighborhood, so fire crews brought in water with a Spring Grove Fire Department tanker. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.