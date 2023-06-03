McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of May 21 to 27, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Shamoon S. Malik, 27, of the 10500 block of Oxford Drive, Huntley; possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and possession of more than 200 grams of psilocybin.
Jonathan Dean, 24, of the 10500 block of Oxford Drive, Huntley; possession and possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and more than 200 grams of psilocybin.
Leticia Menard, 41, of the 5400 block of Pebble Lane, Loves Park; four counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and four counts of retail theft with a previous conviction.
Megan L. Wingstrom, 32, of the 2100 block of Graue Mill Court, McHenry; four counts of forgery, acquisition of a controlled substance by forgery and possession of a prescription form.
Isaias Zapata-Vazques, 47, of the 300 block of Hickory Lane, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer, criminal damage to state-supported property, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing identification, two counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
Hannah Sheppard, 35, of the 500 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake; four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of resisting a police officer.
Devyon M. Casson, 23, of the 900 block of Briden Drive, Marengo; two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
Tammy M. Looper, 55, of the zero to 100 block of South Williams Street, Crystal Lake; three counts of aggravated assault to a police officer.
Joshua S. Krouskoupf, 25, of the 2200 block of Rand Road, Palatine; criminal damage to property valued at $500 to $10,000.
Jeremy D. Weise, 41, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Avenue, Hanover Park; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana.
Henry J. Merchant, 46, of Miami Beach, Florida; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Steven A. Brozek, 33, of the 1200 block of Erin Lane, Lake Zurich; possession of less than 15 grams of diazepam.
Ryan I. Giner, 38, of the 300 block of Tioga Trail, Marengo; two counts of criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly person.
Leonel Pena, 25, of the 400 block of West Park Avenue, Libertyville; residential burglary and theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.