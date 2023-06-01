McHenry County Sheriff’s office seeking white Kia Forte linked to fatal Fox Lake hit and run

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the driver of a white, two- or four-door Kia Forte with damage to the front end suspected to be involved in the fatal hit and run in Fox Lake that killed a 39-year-old North Chicago Monday.

Police responded at 2:08 a.m. to a crash involving the victim found on the roadway unconscious and not breathing after being struck by the vehicle which did not stop, according to a news release provided by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim’s vehicle became stuck in a ditch near the roadway where he was found and pronounced dead.

The vehicle that hit him was traveling south on Wilmot Road just north of Paddock Drive.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office along with Fox Lake, Spring Grove and Richmond police departments and the Spring Grove Fire Department responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at 815-338-2144, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-762-7867 or email the tip line at TipLine@mchenrycountyil.gov.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of an offender or offenders.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office are leading the investigation.