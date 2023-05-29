Recent McHenry County grand jury indictments

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Joseph K. Escobedo, 34, of the 5700 block of Broadway Street, Richmond; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and disorderly conduct.
Andrew T. Sprouse, 22, of the1500 block of North Mulford Road, Lindenwood; burglary, theft of property worth more than $500, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property of less than $500, and possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owners Identification card.
Makena C. Smith, 24, of the Zero to 100 block of Silver Tree Circle, Cary; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Steve Napholz, 27, of the 1400 block of Blue Heron Drive, Crystal Lake; possession of more than 100 grams but less than 500 grams of marijuana.
Hailey A Gertz, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Fox Lake; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake; burglary to a vehicle, theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000 and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Austin A. Gehrke, 30, of the 4200 block of Parkway Avenue, McHenry; obstructing justice and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kyle A. Gehrke, 28, of the 11200 block of U.S. Highway 20, Garden Prairie; two counts of failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Glenn W. Haymes Jr., 41, of the 10800 block of Braemar Parkway, Huntley; two counts of aggravated battery to a security guard and resisting a security guard.
Miguel A. Gomez-Lagunes, 30, of the 3000 block of Hi Line Avenue, McHenry; three counts of failing to report as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Dustin J. Hammond, 30, of the 600 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; obstructing justice and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sierra J. Mendoza, 24, of the 7600 block of Arlington Drive, Spring Grove; four counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older, four counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, four counts of domestic battery, and resisting a police officer.
Amber M. Kumm, 36, of the 100 block of East Pearl Street, Cary; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Zachary C. Krueger, 35, of the 300 blockof Wilmington Court, Bull Valley; burglary and theft of property worth more than $500.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane, Crystal Lake; two counts of burglary to a vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, attempted burglary to a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.
Lucazie S. Sacco, 18, of the 300 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin; two counts of burglary to a vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, possession of burglary tools and burglary.
Aven M. Strobel, 20, of the 2900 block of Magellan Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Tiffany F. Best, 53, of the 500 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations and two counts of driving while license revoked.
Dylan J. Oboyle, 17, of the 1400 block of Notting Hill Drive, Algonquin; three counts of driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated reckless driving, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, possession of alcohol by a minor, failure to reduce speed and violating graduated drivers license provisions.
Nolan S. Billy, 20, of the 11700 block of Pine Way, Huntley; two counts of possession of fraudulent drivers license.