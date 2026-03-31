Fire causes substantial damage to Oswego Township garage

An Oswego Fire Protection District fire truck. A fire caused substantial damage to a garage on Somerset Road in Oswego Township early Tuesday morning. (Shaw Local News Network)

A fire caused substantial damage to a garage on Somerset Road in Oswego Township early Tuesday morning.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. The Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in a garage was beginning to extend into the attached house, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Firefighters promptly cut off the spread of fire into the house, the release said. All residents were able to get out of the house.

Two people were treated for minor injuries and released without transport to the hospital, the fire district said.

There were no reported injuries to fire personnel.

The fire was brought under control within approximately 20 minutes. Crews remained on the scene to assure the fire was totally extinguished, the fire district said.

While the fire was limited mostly to the garage, the interior of the home sustained significant smoke damage and the home was deemed uninhabitable, according to the release. Damage was estimated at more than $100,000.

The Oswego Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by Aurora and Naperville fire departments and by the Plainfield Fire Protection District along with Kendall County Sheriff deputies.

District coverage was provided by Sugar Grove and Bristol- Kendall fire protection districts.