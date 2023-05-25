Lake in the Hills man pleads guilty to stabbing relative

A Lake in the Hills man pleaded guilty to stabbing a family member last year in their Lake in the Hills home and was sentenced to three years in prison, which was stayed as long as he complies with two years of felony probation, according documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Anthony Bielecki, 20, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to aggravated domestic battery and in exchange a more serious charge of attempted first-degree murder, Class X felony, and two additional charges of aggravated domestic battery were dismissed.

Bielecki, had been held on $500,000 bond in McHenry County jail since his arrest on Aug. 13. He was released Thursday morning following his plea, according to the jail log.

McHenry County Judge James Cowlin also sentenced him to 60 days in county jail, but with the 286 already served the time was considered met. He also is required to pay $1,749 in fines and fees.

Terms of his felony probation include undergoing psychiatric treatment and treatment for drug addiction and alcoholism and he must follow any and all recommendations. He also is to abstain from alcohol, marijuana and illegal substances, according to court documents.

Bielecki was ordered to not have any contact with the victim until further order of the court.

Should Bielecki violate terms of his felony probation his three-year prison sentenced could be reinstated. He would be required to serve the prison term at 85%.

In sentencing him, the judge found he had no history of prior delinquency or criminal activity and he has led a law-abiding life for a substantial amount of time before this incident.

According to an order of protection, the relative was attempting to walk passed Bielecki to walk down the stairs of the home when the victim felt a sharp pain in her upper right side. The victim ran outside the home where a passerby called 911, according to the order of protection.

The relative suffered a collapsed lung as a result of the stabbing, according to charging documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.