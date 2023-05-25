2 Crystal Lake kids found by K-9 Dax from Lake County Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday, Lake County K-9 Dax found two missing Crystal Lake juveniles safe after little more than an hour of searching.

Dax and his handler, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy John Forlenza, responded to a call for help to find the juveniles at 12:15 a.m. in the area of Mulberry Lane and Holly Drive.

At least one of the juveniles was reported to be under the influence of alcohol, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief and public information officer Christopher Covelli said.

K-9 Dax tracked for about a half of a mile and located one of the intoxicated juveniles about 1:30 a.m. hiding in a yard in the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane.

She was treated by paramedics and safely returned to her guardian. The other juvenile also was found.

Covelli said his department was told one of the juveniles had been at a party and was intoxicated.

“At some point she returned to her home. K9 Dax tracked her scent from her home to an acquaintance’s house, the house of another juvenile. That juvenile was not home. K9 Dax then tracked both of those juveniles about two blocks away, where he found them both,” Covelli said in an email.

Nine-year-old K9 Dax is one of 10 Lake County canines used to track people on at least a weekly basis, Covelli said.

Those being sought range from missing endangered people to fleeing felons, he said.

“They have tremendous success and have saved dozens of lives over the last few years,” Covelli said. “Our canine teams are invaluable. Our canines are rewarded with playtime after every job they do. That and a couple of yummy dog treats.”